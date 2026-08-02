India vs Sri Lanka: How Gill and Gambhir can adapt without Bumrah

CHENNAI: With less than two weeks to go for the first Test in Sri Lanka, India might have been handed a huge blow with Jasprit Bumrah's fitness. Though there is no official word on Bumrah's availability for the entirety of the tour, the speedster might reportedly miss the all-important red-ball series for India.

Having lost against South Africa at home, the Shubman Gill-led and Gautam Gambhir-coached side is under pressure to come out all guns blazing and win both matches in the Island nation to keep their World Test Championship hopes alive. And for that, Bumrah was always going to be crucial, especially with the series to be played with Kookaburra ball.

Now, with the speedster set to miss out due to knee injury, Gambhir and Gill will have to dig deep into their resources and hope Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna rise to the occasion. It also adds the pressure and expectation on the spin attack led by Ravindra Jadeja.

Focus on Kuldeep

Without Bumrah, the already-under-pressure Kuldeep Yadav and Jadeja will have to do the heavy-lifting with the ball while also hoping one of Saransh Jain and Manav Suthar come to the party. Kuldeep has been not just out of rhythm but also out of favour, barely playing in any of the matches outside India.