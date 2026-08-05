Australia will not play any practice games in India before BGT next year. Here's why

CHENNAI: Pat Cummins-led Australian team will not play any practice matches before the next year's Border Gavaskar Trophy in India confirmed their head coach Andrew McDonald on Wednesday. Instead, they will be looking to have a short preparatory camp in similar conditions to get ready for the all-important five-Test series that begins in Nagpur on January 21.

"We feel as though we've got enough time to immerse ourselves in those conditions. We won't be taking on a practice game. It'll just be more around the location," McDonald told Cricket.com.au.

We've got a couple of options there. We have gone to the UAE previously and we have also gone into India last time into Bangalore, so we're just working through what that would look like in terms of how we then manage the individuals." This is in contrast to their approach in South Africa or England where they will play tour games before the series begins.

The last time they toured India in 2023, Australia had a preparatory camp in Bengaluru before the series which they lost 2-1 with the solitary win coming a rank turner in Indore. This time, the tourney will move from Nagpur to Chennai to Guwahati and Ranchi before culminating in Ahmedabad.