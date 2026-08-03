Growing injury concerns raise alarm bells in Indian cricket

CHENNAI: While the cricketing fraternity is celebrating Auqib Nabi becoming the first from Jammu and Kashmir to get a call-up to the Test team, Jasprit Bumrah joining the long list of injured cricketers has raised alarm bells in Indian cricket. Bumrah's injury has come as a huge blow given the significance of the Sri Lanka tour with regards to the World Test Championship.

The list only is only growing longer. Hardik Pandya, who has moved to Bengaluru, is yet to play for India since the T20 World Cup win. Nitish K Reddy, looked at as Pandya's back-up, came into the Indian Premier League (IPL) rejuvenated. He had also increased his ability to bowl quicker but he picked up a quadriceps injury before the England tour. Washington Sundar, who has had a history of injury concerns, will miss at least the first Test due to a leg injury he picked up in England. Harshit Rana's history with hamstring concerns does not paint a rosy picture. Then there are the likes of Varun Chakaravarthy and B Sai Sudharsan — both have had injuries in recent times.

Now, injuries are part and parcel of the sport; in Bumrah's case, it was an impact injury on his knee while fielding against England in the second ODI. However, what raises concerns is the recurring injuries among India internationals in recent times. Even Shubman Gill raised questions on the fitness record following the ODI series loss in England. "If one player is injured you look at playing another combination, two players are injured you look at playing another combination, but if after every match some player is missing then somewhere we are missing a trick. If you keep the World Cup as the goal where we have to play 11 matches in a row and here we have players not being able to finish a two-to-three-match series," Gill had said, leaving the spotlight on the BCCI Centre of Excellence, the players and the support staff.