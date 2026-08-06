India women to play full-fledged multiformat tour in South Africa

CHENNAI: When the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side arrives in South Africa later this year, they will play all three formats as per the latest schedule announced by Cricket South Africa. Apart from the originally scheduled one-off Test and three ODIs, CSA have added three T20Is to the tour on Thursday.

As per the revised itinerary, the one-off Test will be played from December 9-12 before the ODI series kicks in from December 16-22. Then, the Indian team will play three T20Is against South Africa between December 26 and 30 at Benoni and Potchefstroom, which the CSA felt will give both the sides a good platform going into the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy, which will be played in Sri Lanka in February.

"We are delighted to confirm the revised schedule for India's tour of South Africa, with the addition of the T20 International series over the festive period, ensuring our Proteas Women have the best possible preparation ahead of the inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka early next year," Pholetsi Moseki, the CSA CEO, said in a statement.