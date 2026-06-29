Why it may be time for Smriti Mandhana to take over T20I captaincy from Harmanpreet Kaur

"If I have to pinpoint on certain things in the entire tournament, I think we really need to think about our bowling and our fielding. We also need to be a little aggressive with the bat, and we could have maybe 15-20 runs as cushion. But if you look at our bowling attack, it's been very inexperienced as far as international cricket is concerned. I have said this before in the previous press conference that give us 18 months and this attack will be a different one," he said. Skipper Harmanpreet spoke, and has in the past as well, on similar lines. "Through the tournament, we didn't play good against good teams. As a group we really need to rethink a lot of things. Because sometimes we are in the game but last few overs we give away easy runs, and when we are chasing we are not able to get those runs while batting. So we need to rethink in the next couple of months," she said after the loss.

While there is no doubt that India's fielding has been a long-continuing issue — they dropped more catches than any other team in the tournament — when Muzumdar said the bowling attack would look different in 18 months, it might have to be taken in the literal sense. This Indian team has seen bowlers come in and go out like a Bollywood cameo while the batters have consistently enjoyed a longer rope.

Since the last T20 World Cup in October 2024, India have handed ten T20I caps (most by any team, next best is five from NZ), off which, barring G Kamalini, everyone else is a bowler or an all-rounder (two left-arm spinners, one offie, one leggie, three seamers and a seam-bowling all-rounder). And the number of debuts goes up to 14 in ODIs during this period.