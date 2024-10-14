Caught short in desert

SHARJAH: Even before India could come out to bat, they were under pressure. They had to chase Australia’s total of 151 in 10.2 overs to push Australia aside to qualify for the semi finals. That did not happen. When broadcasters showed ‘Q’ in front of Australia, the job got even harder for India.

In the end, they fell short. Once again. Another nine-run loss in a crucial World Cup match, this time against Australia. A win would have all but put them through to the semifinals. But now, they have to wait for other results, New Zealand and Pakistan, to go their way.

It was their own doing. A tough loss against White Ferns by 58 runs meant they had to push for their run rate against Pakistan. That, of course, did not happen. The win against Sri Lanka, a must-win at that, was probably the best game for the team in the tournament for India. The things were still in their hands, but they had Australia to face.

If the hard-luck was following Australia before the match, Asha Sobhana’s knee injury post-toss made their job even harder. Despite getting two wickets in the powerplay, Beth Mooney and Georgia Wareham, courtesy of Renuka Singh Thakur, Australia dominated with the bat.

The fact that India dropped as many as five catches did not help their cause. Take for example Grace Harris. She was given a life on multiple occasions that she got the opportunity to set the base for Australia with stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath for company.

Richa Ghosh, otherwise one of the best keepers in the world, had one of her shoddy performances in the tournament as Australia posted 151/8 in 20 overs.