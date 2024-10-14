Caught short in desert

SHARJAH: Even before India could come out to bat, they were under pressure. They had to chase Australia’s total of 151 in 10.2 overs to push Australia aside to qualify for the semi finals. That did not happen. When broadcasters showed ‘Q’ in front of Australia, the job got even harder for India.
In the end, they fell short. Once again. Another nine-run loss in a crucial World Cup match, this time against Australia. A win would have all but put them through to the semifinals. But now, they have to wait for other results, New Zealand and Pakistan, to go their way.
It was their own doing. A tough loss against White Ferns by 58 runs meant they had to push for their run rate against Pakistan. That, of course, did not happen. The win against Sri Lanka, a must-win at that, was probably the best game for the team in the tournament for India. The things were still in their hands, but they had Australia to face.
If the hard-luck was following Australia before the match, Asha Sobhana’s knee injury post-toss made their job even harder. Despite getting two wickets in the powerplay, Beth Mooney and Georgia Wareham, courtesy of Renuka Singh Thakur, Australia dominated with the bat.
The fact that India dropped as many as five catches did not help their cause. Take for example Grace Harris. She was given a life on multiple occasions that she got the opportunity to set the base for Australia with stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath for company.
Richa Ghosh, otherwise one of the best keepers in the world, had one of her shoddy performances in the tournament as Australia posted 151/8 in 20 overs.
In the chase, India started out all guns blazing especially with Shafali Verma taking the charge early against Megan Schutt. The seamer, who has not been hit for a boundary in the tournament, went for runs and it felt like maybe India had a chance.
Once Verma perished trying to hit, Mandhana didn’t last long. Apart from her performance against Sri Lanka, Kaur’s deputy has struggled in the World Cup with the bat. And today it added to India’s problems.
The chase was close, like it has been the case on precious occasions for India. However, losing wickets in clusters and a few brain fade moments in the batting innings did not help. The numbers will show that India got closer. Kaur’s knock, if it would have taken her team over the line, would have been hailed as one of the best ones at the venue, but India did falter under pressure trying their best to go for the target.
What could have possibly been their approach against Pakistan came against Australia when it became a do-or-die clash. And in the end, Kaur and Co were left stranded.
“I think, their entire team contributed, they didn’t depend on one or two players, they know they have a lot of all-rounders. According to the situation, their players step up and deliver, we planned the same way too. We were there in the game till the last over, but they were a livewire in the field. We have a lot to learn from Australia from a lot of things. Whatever is in our hand, we try but whoever deserves to be there, will be there,” Kaur told broadcasters after the match.
India doesn’t have their fate in their hands as of now. They would watch the Pakistan versus New Zealand game with hope as that’s the only thing we have in their hands.
Brief scores: Australia 151/8 in 20 ovs (Harris 40, Tahlia 32, Perry 32; Renuka 2/24) bt India 142/9 in 20 ovs (Kaur 54 n.o; Sophie 2/32).