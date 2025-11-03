Cup in hand: Stars to Superstars

Coming into Sunday's summit clash against South Africa, she knew that the wait had to end at some point. And it had to be in front of a home crowd at the DY Patil Stadium — a venue that had become the unofficial home of the women's team — on what was perhaps her last chance to win the World Cup. After two hours of rain delay and seven hours of high-pressure cricket, that dream had become reality.

With the trophy in front of her and eyes soaked in tears, she didn't hesitate to talk about the past heartaches shared with her deputy, Smriti Mandhana. “Every time we lost, we went home heartbroken and stayed quiet for a few days. When we returned, we always said — we have to start again from ball one. It was heartbreaking because we played so many World Cups — reaching finals, semifinals, and sometimes not even that far. We were always thinking, 'When will we break this?" Kaur, who was visibly looking numb after the historic win, told reporters while reflecting on the past struggles.

And when that moment finally came, no words had to be said. It was all smiles and tears of joy and an embrace of solace. "We have been talking about this for many years — we’ve been playing good cricket, but we had to win one big tournament. Without that, we couldn’t talk about change. At the end of the day, fans and the audience want to see their favourite team win. It’s not that we weren’t playing good cricket, but we were waiting badly for this moment, and today we got a chance to live it. I don’t know how to express it, but I’m so happy and so proud of this team,” Kaur said, before adding, “I think it’s all destiny — I really believe in that. And we didn’t want Pratika (Rawal) to face such a thing (injury). But when Shafali came, we didn’t want her to feel that she came in under an injury cloud. Even Pratika was so positive. I think everyone took everything positively. They didn’t think, “Why is this happening to us?” Before the tournament started, we had an injury; in the middle of the tournament, we had a big injury. Yet, everybody was so positive. Everyone was thinking that our end goal was this trophy. And for the trophy, we had to keep working hard day and night. And this is the result.”