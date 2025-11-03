Whatever changes we saw post 1983, we hope and expect the same things now: BCCI secy Saikia 

NAVI MUMBAI: On a dreamy night, India beat South Africa to win their first Women's World Cup. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia called it a "landmark event" that will change the landscape of women's cricket ein the country. Over the last few years, the BCCI has taken some steps to grow the women's game with equal match fees for international cricketers and the introduction of the Women's Premier League. The BCCI also announced a Rs 51 crore cash reward for the winning team, support staff and the selection committee.
In a conversation with this daily, Saikia speaks about the victory, the impact it will have and the steps ahead for the women's game in India. Excerpts...
On the World Cup win
This is a momentous occasion, a landmark event that will transform the entire spectrum of women's cricket in India. You will see changes. Whatever changes we have seen after 1983 in men's cricket, we hope and expect the same thing to happen now (in the women's game). You will see a lot of new girls taking up this sport. All team members will be idolised. I am sure with BCCI's support and with ICC's support, women's cricket will grow and get better and better, not only in India, but across other countries where cricket is played.
On the next-gen stars
All these girls, whoever is new, will follow in the footsteps of experienced players. They will carry forward their growth, this is a continuous process. One batch who are at a later stage of their career will go at one point in time. Then new blood will come and take their places. But these girls will become idols not only for girls, but also for boys. They will also follow their success, their hard work, and their dedication and how they have come from various remote places of the country and made it big on the world stage.
On celebrations
Almost all our office bearers are in various places. And the players are also raring to go to their homes and be with their families. They have been away from their family for the last several months. We will have a big celebration in a few days. We will definitely do something big to celebrate this huge success of women's cricket in India.
On the way forward with central contracts and domestic pay
A lot of new things will come up after yesterday's (Sunday) paradigm shift in our women's cricket. We will do something which we are going to announce in a very short time. But there will be some discussions amongst our board members. Already we are doing a lot of positive things for the growth of cricket.