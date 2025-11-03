Shafali proves doubters wrong with all-important knock in final

NAVI MUMBAI: A home World Cup final against South Africa. 40,000 fans making the Stadium seem like a circular wall of blue. You are taking guard for only the second time in the tournament after having come in as an injury replacement. What would you do? It is not a hard guess for most batters in the world. Try and soak in the moment, get off strike and build an innings.

But most batters are not Shafali Verma, she's sui generis. On Sunday, she took guard against Ayabonga Khaka — a veteran of multiple WCs — and stood still waiting for the seamer to get to the bowling crease. Then came the charge. She walked two steps down the crease and creamed the full delivery in the air between point and cover point. Right at that moment, the blue touchpaper was finally lit after the two hour rain delay. Shafali came into the team for this very thing — make an impact.

Against Australia in the semifinal, she was making a comeback into the team after almost a year. Despite the confidence she showed in the pre-match press conference, Shafali seemed nervous. She was stuck in the crease, and it did not take long for Kim Garth to trap her on the pads.