India women rule the world

NAVI MUMBAI: On a day and night when vast swathes of India stopped to see if 16 women would make the country proud — a sentence that hasn't been written too many times just because of how this country views its women — they delivered on their promise. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the Women in Blue scaled a peak no India team had scaled before. On a humid night, they were crowned the ICC Women's World Cup champions after beating South Africa here.

In a country obsessed with men's cricket, for a sport that literally had to rely on begging and borrowing to survive during its initial years, the win at home is the biggest the team could have ever dreamt of. In the larger context, the women's incredible run would instill belief in every girl who is following a dream of her own on and off the ground. The win in momentous. The team has entered the pantheon of greatness.

The struggles of past legends have become part of folklore. India missed the 1988 World Cup in Australia because they did not have the funds. In 1997, the World Cup final was moved to a Monday to get television broadcast as a men’s ODI was slotted on Sunday. In 2005, Bollywood star Mandira Bedi helped the team get sponsors. The team reached the final in South Africa the same year. For the longest time the team had been living by its sobriquet, sleeping giants, it earned after failing in three World Cup finals.