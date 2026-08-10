Warm-up game better than routine training: Batting coach Kotak after India's win over SLC XI

CHENNAI: After a thrilling win on the third day of the warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak may just have indicated a change in way forward towards tour preparations.

Usually India stick to intra-squad matches and prolonged training sessions, but this time they played a three-day warm-up which India won by six wickets. India chased down 207 in their practice match at Colombo's Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground to bolster their preparations for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting on August 15.

"I think it was very good, very productive, because if you practice four more days, I don't think it'll be as good as the practice match," Kotak said in a video shared by the BCCI. "... because the bowlers bowled with good intensity, (the) batters batted and we actually tried that everyone - even the bowlers get to bat - and all the bowlers get enough loading what is required. So, it has been very good."