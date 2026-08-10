'Disappointing and disrepectful' — Scotland and Netherlands calls for ICC

CHENNAI: Scotland and Netherlands cricket boards have expressed their disappointment over the International Cricket Council making changes to the 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup format less than 18 months before the tournament begins.
"These changes represent a setback to Associate Member cricket and risk undermining the progress made in recent years to grow the global game. At a time when cricket is seeking to expand its reach, attract new audiences and strengthen its position on the international sporting landscape, reducing meaningful opportunities for emerging nations sends entirely the wrong message," the joint statement read.
This statement comes weeks after the ICC introducing a Super Series format where the last three qualifying teams will play against each other with one of them advancing to the main part of the tournament featuring 12 teams. The boards said that they met with ICC, seeking written communication and clarity, but said there has not been any response from the global body since the second meeting.
"Since the second meeting more than two weeks ago, there has been no further response from the ICC, which is disappointing and disrespectful given the significance of the issues raised. We call upon the ICC to re-engage with Associate Members and their requests and commit to engaging openly with all Members on how the long-term interests of the global game can best be served," it read
Some of the most memorable moments in ICC tournaments have come when Associate Members have challenged, and in some cases defeated, Full Members on the world stage. Those performances have always reinforced the principle that success is earned on the field. Our players work incredibly hard with limited resources to earn these opportunities and deserve respect and for their efforts to be rewarded.
Leaders in cricket have consistently spoken about their ambition for the sport to become truly global. Providing meaningful opportunities for emerging nations to qualify for and compete at major events is fundamental to achieving that ambition. Decisions that reduce or limit those opportunities slow the progress being made to expand the game's reach and appeal and runs counter to those ambitions.
We call upon the ICC to re-engage with Associate Members and their requests and commit to engaging openly with all Members on how the long-term interests of the global game can best be served.
Cricket Scotland and the KNCB wish to see an exciting and competitive ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, that displays cricket in the best possible light and contributes to the continued growth of our sport. A truly global tournament would achieve this ambition, and we are ready to work with the ICC to achieve this. Cricket's future is strongest when every Member has a genuine and fair opportunity to compete, develop and succeed.
With the top eight teams along with two co-hosts confirming their direct qualifying nations, the focus now shifts to the World Cup qualifier to be held early next year in South Africa and Namibia. Both Scotland and Netherlands will fight with United States, West Indies and Ireland along with five other nations to qualify for the Super Series format.
Cricket Scotland and KNCB stated that they remain committed to working with ICC and other members, but raised concerns over the impact of the changes in the format. "We have significant concerns about both the impact of these changes and the process through which they have been introduced. The changes risk weakening the integrity and credibility of international cricket, and only highlights the importance of strong governance, transparent decision-making and effective engagement with Members," the statement read.
"Decisions of this significance, particularly those directly affecting Associate Members, should be made clearly following meaningful consultation and with sufficient notice for affected Members to understand and respond to the implications. The timing of these changes, with less than eighteen months until the tournament, has given affected Members limited opportunity to contribute to the process or adapt. We believe greater engagement with Associate Members would have supported a more effective and collaborative approach and help maintain confidence in the qualification pathway," it added.