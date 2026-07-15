Super Series, Super 7s and more — Why ICC's changes to 2027 men's ODI World Cup format will affect associate nations

Blow to associate nations

"The increased consequence and enhanced competitive intensity promises to enhance the overall experience of fans," an ICC press release said about the changes approved by the Board based on recommendations from the Chief Executives’ Committee (comprising Chief Executives & representatives from full & associate members).

However, sources from multiple cricketing boards who attended the ICC's annual meeting have individually confirmed to this daily that they were not aware of such a development happening at the conference or kept in loop of the changes made to the format. One source questioned the change of format which will affect the associate nations' playing opportunities on the field. Another source felt that the ICC could have involved the member nations in a discussion about the changes made especially when it would affect the associate nations.

There is no doubt that the ICC relies heavily on the media rights revenue and the gap between top teams and associate nations in the 50-over format is bigger than it is in T20Is. However, the new format would mean that the three teams (predominantly associate nations) that go through the existing qualifying pathway (2023-27) only to get a play among themselves at the Super Series instead of playing against bigger teams whom they usually don't get to face. It inherently means the number of matches the qualifying associates get to play will take a huge hit while the tournament is likely to see more matches featuring full members like India, Pakistan, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, etc. It would also mean there is a clear possibility of the biggest money-making clash — India versus Pakistan — could happen at least twice in the tournament.