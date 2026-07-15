Super Series, Super 7s and more — Why ICC's changes to 2027 men's ODI World Cup format will affect associate nations

CHENNAI: With just 15 months to go for the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup to be played across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October next year, the International Cricket Council has made major overhaul to the tournament format after the annual meeting in Edinburgh last week.
Originally a 14-team tournament with two seven-team groups followed by a Super Six stages — a major expansion after two ten-team events in 2019 and 2023 — ICC has now introduced a Super Series and Super 7 stages before the semifinals. As per the new format, the last three ranked qualifying teams (12, 13, 14) will now play a round-robin stage called Super Series from which only one team will enter the two six-team groups. Thereon, top three from each group and the next best team will move to another round-robin stage among seven teams before the top four enters the semifinal.
The ICC have also tweaked the 2028 men's T20 World Cup format. According to the new format, the number of teams in the second round, Super 10s, will be more while the overall participation stays at 20. An eliminator is introduced between the second and third teams from Super 10s to qualify for the semifinals.
Blow to associate nations
"The increased consequence and enhanced competitive intensity promises to enhance the overall experience of fans," an ICC press release said about the changes approved by the Board based on recommendations from the Chief Executives’ Committee (comprising Chief Executives & representatives from full & associate members).
However, sources from multiple cricketing boards who attended the ICC's annual meeting have individually confirmed to this daily that they were not aware of such a development happening at the conference or kept in loop of the changes made to the format. One source questioned the change of format which will affect the associate nations' playing opportunities on the field. Another source felt that the ICC could have involved the member nations in a discussion about the changes made especially when it would affect the associate nations.
There is no doubt that the ICC relies heavily on the media rights revenue and the gap between top teams and associate nations in the 50-over format is bigger than it is in T20Is. However, the new format would mean that the three teams (predominantly associate nations) that go through the existing qualifying pathway (2023-27) only to get a play among themselves at the Super Series instead of playing against bigger teams whom they usually don't get to face. It inherently means the number of matches the qualifying associates get to play will take a huge hit while the tournament is likely to see more matches featuring full members like India, Pakistan, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, etc. It would also mean there is a clear possibility of the biggest money-making clash — India versus Pakistan — could happen at least twice in the tournament.
What happens to base participation fee?
The decision comes at a time when the ICC had projected close to 30 per cent cut in revenue during the next media rights cycle (in 2028). As reported by this daily in November last year, the ICC had already warned member nations to expect a revenue cut which will most likely affect the boards that are down the food chain, especially associate nations. One reason why the ICC may expect a reduction in media rights in the next cycle is the merger between Disney Star and Jio which could result in less competition among bidders. Interestingly, representatives of the broadcasters too were in Edinburgh during the annual meeting, but it is not clear whether there was an official meeting with them.
The bigger question, which seems unclear at this point, is whether all 14 teams will get the same base payment. Usually in any ICC event, all participating teams go back with a base financial reward for qualifying apart from additional prize money for every win and advancement to further stages. The base payment in 2024 T20 WC was USD $225,000 and 2023 ODI WC was USD $100,000. Now, two of the 12, 13 and 14th teams are set to go out of the tournament only after two matches after working their way through multiple qualification events over three years. Will they get the same as the other 12 teams who play the group stage? The question remains unanswered at the moment.
Other key decisions
Apart from the change in format for the men's World Cups, the ICC has also established Governance Review Committee and Franchise Leagues Committee at the annual meeting. The Governance Review Committee will comprise BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia (BCCI - Chair), Dr Mohammed Moosajee (Cricket South Africa) and Dr Ros Rivaz (ICC Independent Director). The Franchise Leagues Committee will feature Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh Cricket Board - Chair), Dr Rudie van Vuuren (Cricket Namibia), Devajit Saikia (BCCI), Richard Gould (England and Wales Cricket Board) and Todd Greenberg (Cricket Australia).
While Mauritius has been admitted as ICC's 111th member, they are looking into membership matters relating to Cricket Canada, Sri Lanka Cricket, Bangladesh Cricket Board and France Cricket. The board has approved reinstatement conditions for Cricket Canada while reiterating the need for elections to be held as soon as possible in SLC. The ICC also agreed to place France Cricket On Notice for breaches of the membership criteria. The Board approved a USD 12.82 million loan to Cricket West Indies to support the Member Board.