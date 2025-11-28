ICC warns members of 30% reduction in revenue next cycle

CHENNAI: Cricket could be the biggest money spanner for India but the International Cricket Council seems to be expecting a revenue cut in 2028. It has apparently warned its members to expect a reduction of up to 30 per cent in 2028 when the next media rights cycle is up for renewal. This line was contained in a Dutch Cricket Board’s financial document published a few days ago.

“The ICC,” a line in the document says, “have warned to expect a 30% revenue decrease in 2028 when their media contracts come up for renewal. This knowledge necessitates KNCB to prepare immediately and do everything we can to safeguard domestic and HP cricket by taking the necessary measures.”

This could have big ramifications up and down the food chain, barring the Big Three of India, England and Australia. Most of the other cricketing nations, be it Full Members or Associate, depend on ICC funding to meet a lot of the working capital expenditures.