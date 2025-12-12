ICC media rights: High valuation puts off broadcasters as RMG ban adds to complexities

CHENNAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) and one of its broadcast partners, JioStar, continue to battle headwinds as the partners try to renegotiate the inflated $3bn deal for the right to show the sport's biggest international events over a four-year cycle. The deal still has two years to run but JioStar, who were left with the rights following the merger with Star Sports last year, reportedly want out of the deal.

The ICC, whose funding remains the lifeblood for over 97% of its members, sounded out other broadcast houses about the possibility of stepping in and picking up the remainder of the deal but they have shown no interest so far. "At those prices, it will make no business sense for the likes of Sony (Netflix and Amazon were among the others who were approached) to even show any interest," one industry insider told this daily.

Sony has always run a tight ship around sports properties. It's kind of why they walked away after the initial Indian Premier League (IPL) years. To further illustrate that point, when the ICC decided to split the then existing arrangement of selling media rights in eight year cycles into two blocks of four, Sony only bid $1.6bn, almost 50% less than the winning bid. Jio had also shown interest but their bid was $900mn. This is why there was a feeling that Star had grossly overpaid as soon as they had won the right.