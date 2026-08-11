We want to compete for the trophy from day one: Rotterdam co-owner Jonty Rhodes

CHENNAI: Ahead of the inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League, Rotterdam Dockers unveiled their official jersey, marking another milestone in the build-up to the launch of a new era for cricket in Europe.

Rotterdam Dockers co-owners Jonty Rhodes and John Abraham, founder & managing director Madhukar Shree, and Fireflies.ai co-founder and CEO Krish Ramineni unveiled the team jersey at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. The franchise also announced Fireflies.ai as its official jersey partner, with Ramineni joining Rotterdam Dockers as a founding investor.

“Rotterdam is the gateway to Europe, and the Rotterdam Dockers have a unique opportunity to become a backbone for cricket in the region, much like the dockers who built the city. Being part of the ETPL is exciting because it gives us a platform to develop the young talent already present in Europe, particularly in the Netherlands, while helping take the game forward across the continent," Rhodes said while speaking at the unveiling of the Dockers jersey. "We want to compete for the trophy from day one, but our bigger ambition is to build something that can have a lasting impact on the growth of cricket in Europe,” he added.