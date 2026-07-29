TNPL 2026: Confident Shahrukh backs young Kovai Kings to deliver

CHENNAI: VIDA Kovai Kings, one of the top teams in the Tamil Nadu Premier League that is led by the charismatic Shahrukh Khan, unveiled their jersey at a glittering function on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu Human Resources minister D Sarathkumar was the chief guest and unveiled the jersey and lead sponsor Vida in the presence of TJ Srinivasaraj, president of the TNCA and Anantha Karthikeyan the team owner.

"All the teams have begun practising for the TNPL and it would be an exciting tournament. If you see all the teams and look at the composition, they are more or less equally balanced and we expect a good fight from all the teams till the finish," Srinivasaraj told this daily.

Shahrukh Khan was confident of a good show by his team. "The composition of the team is good. I always wanted to pick a young team and we have done that this year as well. It's a new face to the franchise with new owners and we all feel that we have a team which can do well. You see, the one thing that we can do is get the team to qualify (playoffs). After that, it's just one game a day. That day, whatever happens, no matter how good the team you are, in a knockout game, you can't do much, put your best effort," pointed out Shahrukh Khan, who has won the title twice.