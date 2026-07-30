My father is my ultimate idol: Saransh Jain on maiden Test call-up at 33

CHENNAI: The last few days have been a bit of a dream for Madhya Pradesh cricketer Saransh Jain. At 33, the off-spinning all-rounder got his maiden India call-up for the two Test matches against Sri Lanka later this month. With Washington Sundar not available for the first match, Saransh could become the first since Robin Singh to make his debut after the age of 33.

While Saransh looks at age as just a number, he revealed how it was his father Subodh, former offie who has played for Madhya Pradesh, remains his ultimate idol. "I started playing cricket because of my father... I play cricket for him, and he is my ultimate idol," Jain told JioHotstar. "It isn't easy to make it into the 15-member Indian squad among millions of people, so family support is vital. There were times when family issues happened where I could have broken down, but my family stood by me, managed everything, and stayed together. Because of them, I'm playing for India today. My dream was always to play Test cricket for India; right from the start, I've loved red-ball cricket," added Jain.

Having made his first-class debut in 2014-15, Saransh was in and out of the MP team before Chandrakant Pandit took over as head coach. Since then, he has become a consistent performer for the state with his best coming in last season. He took eight wickets and scored a first-innings century in their six-wicket win over South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final last year.