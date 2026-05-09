How a heart-to-heart talk with Ponting kept Shedge motivated

"That is what will help us. Preparation-wise, I think personal preparations will change. But as a team, we'll try to prepare in the same way. I think we won six matches with the same preparation. All these things can happen. I know there are a few areas we need to improve on. All those have been addressed," he added.

One such example is the chat Ponting had with him midway through the season when he was warming the bench. "The talks were always about how well I'm batting in the nets and how I can get an opportunity at any time. I remember after the fourth or fifth game, after the net session, he (Ponting) took me aside. He asked me if I'm frustrated. I said no at first. He said, be honest. So I said, 'yes, sir. At night, I do feel it sometimes'. He said, 'I can totally understand how you're feeling'. He said that four or five players from our franchise can walk into any other franchise and play in the playing XI. But right now, it's easy to get bogged down and start thinking negatively. It's harder to stay in the present and keep focussing on your preparation so that if and when you get a chance, you're turned on and you're ready to give it your all. I think that talk helped me a lot. It was a heart-to-heart talk. That's why I always say Ricky sir is one of the best coaches I have played under," explained the youngster who featured in the last three games and scored a fifty against Titans.

Shedge believes that the team understands that the momentum keeps shifting in a tournament like IPL. "It's a very long tournament. You can never count out any team. That's why we stress on being the best versions of ourselves and playing near to a perfect game. If we chase perfection, we are bound to do well and I think that is what Ricky Sir keeps on saying. Even though we have not played a perfect game till now, we have still managed to win six of them. I think that is a huge positive for us and I think it's just round the corner," he signed off.