IPL 2026: What has gone wrong for Rishabh Pant and Lucknow Super Giants?

While he might have scored his season best of an unbeaten 68 (vs SRH) from number three he has not been able to meet the demands the role needed like Pooran did. He has also opened in two games but has seen little to no success. It is at number four where he has impacted the match, with his brief yet explosive knocks. “Rishabh was keen to bat at number three this year, so we afforded him that opportunity, the first game he opened, that was purely a match-up, Axar Patel, of Delhi Capitals, we felt getting a left-hander early to derail their strategy around what they're looking to do in the power play, and he got out, unfortunately in an unfortunate fashion, so he missed that opportunity for that match-up,” Moody said.

With Pooran, Moody said that they had to manage his wrist injury. In the 14 games he played last year, he scored 524 runs at a strike rate of 196.25. "Nicky P came into the tournament with a sore wrist that needed some sort of management in the first week or two, and generally around the world in T20 cricket, Nicky P bats anywhere from 3 to 5, and he's been effective in all those roles, so I think for him, his season started slowly more to do with his preparation, and also the fact that he came in with a bit of a wrist injury, so we've managed that, he's fine now, as we've seen over recent games,” Moody said.

Injuries have affected balance

With injuries and mid-way inclusions of players, Moody said that has deterred their team composition. An injury to Lucknow’s Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, and Josh Inglis’s entry into the squad midway through the season were some of the things Moody put light on. “Josh Inglis, we knew was going to be missed, We saw today that he was too important a player not to be picked up at the auction, regardless of his availability this year, due to his wedding. Hasaranga is more of a significant miss because he was a really important piece to the puzzle of how we were trying to stack up as a side, having that point of difference with a mystery-type spinner, that's got a great international record, and he just offers that little bit of depth and security at number eight, as someone that's more than capable of playing a role there. So we've been battling with that balance ever since, and what hasn't helped is obviously our top order and our batting hasn't fired, so we were exposed down at the back end of the innings,” Moody explained.







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