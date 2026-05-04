Pressure piles on Pant & LSG

CHENNAI: RISHABH Pant was signed by the Lucknow Super Giants for a record fee of `27cr at the mega auction before last year's Indian Premier League (IPL). Eighteen months and almost 25 games later, it's fair to say that Pant is still waiting for his grand moment. Sure, there was one 100 but that had come after they had been eliminated in 2025.
When the wicket-keeper signed for LSG, he was a bonafide superstar and the money to match that status. With the caveat that you can never control how much you go for, Pant will be first to put his hand up and say he hasn't lived up to his potential at Lucknow. Worse, though, the team management and he have gone back to second guessing his best batting position.
Before the start of the season, there was a surety from the franchise that he would be No. 3. After he opened in the first game of the season, a move necessitated by match-up, the side stayed true as they made him the No. 3. On Monday, though, the 28-year-old demoted himself to No. 4. a move aimed at unlocking Nicholas Pooran.
Sure enough, Pooran was liberated by the promotion and was somewhat back to his old self in a sparkling display of boundary-hitting. But this means the spotlight will continue to shine on Pant but for the wrong reasons. At some level, it's admirable that the captain is willing to feature at No. 4 to help a colleague who's very clearly struggling with form, timing and his entry point.
At the Wankhede on Monday night, the West Indian was a delight to watch, his 21-ball 63 studded with eight sixes. Considering he had only hit four sixes in the first eight games of the season, this was exactly what he needed.
But what about Pant himself? Why did he decide to become collateral? He hadn't set the stage on fire at No. 3 but he was at least getting starts — a couple of 40s and an unbeaten 68 representing something approaching solidity. Now, he has again decided to drop down a spot. It didn't bring him the desired result as he was dismissed for 15 off 10. In a season where uncapped Indian batters have hogged all the limelight — apart from the likes of Rajat Patidar and Shreyas Iyer — the 2024 T20 World Cup winner seems to be further away from a spot in the T20 team than when the IPL began five weeks ago.
At the same time, there also seem to be question marks over his captaincy and the way he has marshalled his troops. What team does Lucknow want to be? What is their identity? These are questions nobody can answer with certainty and that's on the captain, the coach and the leadership group.
Rohit delights fans
As soon as Suryakumar Yadav, the stand-in captain, informed at the toss that Rohit Sharma was back, it was met with a roar of approval from the terraces. Brought in as Impact Player, Rohit delighted the crowd with a vintage innings. Chasing 229 on a surface suitable for hitting through the line, the veteran played some of his greatest hits. One sequence of 4, 4, 6 and 6 off Avesh Khan inside the powerplay took the breath away. He hasn't always sparkled in the IPL but he burned brightest as shots flowed all the way from in front of square on the off side to behind square on the leg side. The timely two points also kept Mumbai Indians alive in the tournament by the barest of margins.
Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 228/5 in 20 ovs (Marsh 44, Pooran 63, Himmat 40 n.o; Bosch 2/20) lost to Mumbai Indians 229/4 in 18.4 ovs (Rohit 84, Rickelton 83; M Siddarth 2/47).