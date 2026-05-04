Pressure piles on Pant & LSG

CHENNAI: RISHABH Pant was signed by the Lucknow Super Giants for a record fee of `27cr at the mega auction before last year's Indian Premier League (IPL). Eighteen months and almost 25 games later, it's fair to say that Pant is still waiting for his grand moment. Sure, there was one 100 but that had come after they had been eliminated in 2025.

When the wicket-keeper signed for LSG, he was a bonafide superstar and the money to match that status. With the caveat that you can never control how much you go for, Pant will be first to put his hand up and say he hasn't lived up to his potential at Lucknow. Worse, though, the team management and he have gone back to second guessing his best batting position.

Before the start of the season, there was a surety from the franchise that he would be No. 3. After he opened in the first game of the season, a move necessitated by match-up, the side stayed true as they made him the No. 3. On Monday, though, the 28-year-old demoted himself to No. 4. a move aimed at unlocking Nicholas Pooran.