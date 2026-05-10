Urvil Patel flies high at Chepauk

CHENNAI: Urvil Patel's blitzkrieg — where he made 65 in just 23 balls — and Jamie Overton's 3/36 propelled Chennai Super Kings to beat Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in the IPL on Sunday evening at the MA Chidambaram stadium.

In a contest that went till the final over, it was Urvil who stole the show with a record-equalling 13-ball half-century as he rained sixes at Chepauk. The total of 204 did not look out of reach, despite the lull in the middle-overs, because of the start from Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad before Urvil took over.

Coming in at No 3, Urvil had been playing cameos in recent games but this time he took it further. He started with three consecutive sixes of Avesh Khan before smashing three sixes and a four off Digvesh Rathi. At one point, it looked like he could actually break the 12-ball record barrier — Yuvraj Singh's 12-ball fifty in 2007 T20 World Cup — but that did not happen as Urvil eventually reached the milestone in 13 deliveries, equalling Yashasvi Jaiswal's record. By the time he got out, CSK was already 126/2 in 9.2 overs, and had ample time to adapt and get across the line.

CSK skipper Gaikwad was a relieved man after the win and praised his bowlers for the effort. "Yes (got too close), but at the end, chasing 200, when you start the innings, it will always go to the 18th or the 19th or the 20th over. We started off really well in the powerplay, but it was a bit tacky for a new batter to just go in and play the shots. But it's important that we got the job done. It's been a while since we chased 200, so good to chase it," said an elated Ruturaj after the match.