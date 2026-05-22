Looking to finalise team of architects for Chinnaswamy renovation: KSCA president Prasad

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Cricket Association president Venkatesh Prasad has said that the state body is looking to finalise the team architects to renovate the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and increase the capacity on Friday.

Speaking at the launch event of the Maharaja Trophy and Maharani Trophy here, Prasad said: “One of the reasons why the IPL final was moved from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad could have been the seating capacity. We had close to 28 architects - from across the globe - show interest in redesigning and redeveloping the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. We are in the process of shortlisting the final team of architects." Prasad also went on to add that new LED lights are to be installed at the iconic venue along with the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Cricket Stadium (Mysuru) and KSCA Stadium (Hubballi).