What is the way forward for Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni?

CHENNAI: And just like that another season has ended for Chennai Super Kings as they have failed to make it to the play-offs. This time, thrice in a row.
A few years ago, if anyone had said that the five-time champs would not make the top four, it would have been considered an anomaly. CSK's track record backed it up too. Between 2008 and 2019, the MS Dhoni-led side entered the play-offs every single season (except for 2016 and 2017 when they were suspended). They missed twice in the next three years, but also collected two trophies. Since 2024, however, the story has not been the same.
After Ruturaj Gaikwad took over they finished fifth, before getting things wrong in the mega auction. It led to a final place finish before they tried to course correct ahead of 2026. This season, they hoped to revive their campaign while competing with teams that had adapted an ultra-aggressive approach. However, once again, it ended up being a season to forget. Skipper Gaikwad's bad run with the bat, poor fielding, injury blows, inability to read conditions right at home and away, lack of experience and intent in middle-order meant CSK finished with six wins in 14 games to miss out on the play-offs.
The result, or lack thereof for third consecutive season, have once again stirred the calls for change at the helm. Gaikwad has come under immense criticism, especially with Sanju Samson in the team, for his captaincy and tactics. But more than him, all eyes are on two of the long-standing members in the franchise — Stephen Fleming, a coach who has stayed on for 17 years and MS Dhoni, the one true constant when it comes to Chennai Super Kings.
Fleming, while trying to bring in fresh faces, has felt the heat more than ever this season. Last year, he defended the team early on before conceding that they may have gotten the auction wrong. This year has been about course correction but by the time their last home game was done, Fleming made it clear that whether he continues with Super Kings or not is up to the franchise management. The tricky aspect, with regards to Fleming, is that he also heads their teams in SA20 and Major League Cricket (the season begins on June 19). And if a call were to be taken, it would be only after the MLC season gets over.
The biggest question, however, is about Dhoni and where he stands in the way forward for the franchise. The former captain did not play a single game this season owing to injury and every time when asked, the answers have been about his progress and how he knows his body best. The only time fans got to see Dhoni at the venue this season is when he came to MA Chidambaram Stadium to thank the fans after their last home game loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.
Perhaps, the most frustrating thing for the fans is the lack of clarity over his future. Through this season, Dhoni did not come to the venue on match days and rarely travelled during away games. After the loss to SRH, he flew back to Ranchi and did not go to Ahmedabad for their last league game. Even after getting knocked out, assistant coach Eric Simons said that Dhoni will have the final say on whether he returns next year. "I keep saying this, only MS will know, and MS will make the decision about when he's ready and when he's right. And I tell you what, if he knows he's not, he won't play. But if he is right, he will. He'll make the decision in the best interest of the team and not for himself as an individual," Simons said on Thursday.
Irrespective of what the former captain decides, looking beyond him to build for the future is a call that is long overdue. Dhoni built a dynasty, without a doubt. But for CSK to take the legacy forward, they have to let go of the legend and move forward. For so long as he is around, Dhoni's shadow on the captain and team is inevitable. And that does not help as seen in the past with both Ravindra Jadeja and Gaikwad. While there is no doubt that the youngsters will benefit from sharing a dressing room with Dhoni, it is better off as a support staff or a mentor.
But for a franchise and the fan base with such emotional bond with Dhoni, as said and written multiple times, the ball is now in his court. And as he has done for almost two decades, it is up to Dhoni to pave the way forward for the five-time champions.