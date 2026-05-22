What is the way forward for Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni?

Fleming, while trying to bring in fresh faces, has felt the heat more than ever this season. Last year, he defended the team early on before conceding that they may have gotten the auction wrong. This year has been about course correction but by the time their last home game was done, Fleming made it clear that whether he continues with Super Kings or not is up to the franchise management. The tricky aspect, with regards to Fleming, is that he also heads their teams in SA20 and Major League Cricket (the season begins on June 19). And if a call were to be taken, it would be only after the MLC season gets over.

The biggest question, however, is about Dhoni and where he stands in the way forward for the franchise. The former captain did not play a single game this season owing to injury and every time when asked, the answers have been about his progress and how he knows his body best. The only time fans got to see Dhoni at the venue this season is when he came to MA Chidambaram Stadium to thank the fans after their last home game loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

Perhaps, the most frustrating thing for the fans is the lack of clarity over his future. Through this season, Dhoni did not come to the venue on match days and rarely travelled during away games. After the loss to SRH, he flew back to Ranchi and did not go to Ahmedabad for their last league game. Even after getting knocked out, assistant coach Eric Simons said that Dhoni will have the final say on whether he returns next year. "I keep saying this, only MS will know, and MS will make the decision about when he's ready and when he's right. And I tell you what, if he knows he's not, he won't play. But if he is right, he will. He'll make the decision in the best interest of the team and not for himself as an individual," Simons said on Thursday.

Irrespective of what the former captain decides, looking beyond him to build for the future is a call that is long overdue. Dhoni built a dynasty, without a doubt. But for CSK to take the legacy forward, they have to let go of the legend and move forward. For so long as he is around, Dhoni's shadow on the captain and team is inevitable. And that does not help as seen in the past with both Ravindra Jadeja and Gaikwad. While there is no doubt that the youngsters will benefit from sharing a dressing room with Dhoni, it is better off as a support staff or a mentor.

But for a franchise and the fan base with such emotional bond with Dhoni, as said and written multiple times, the ball is now in his court. And as he has done for almost two decades, it is up to Dhoni to pave the way forward for the five-time champions.