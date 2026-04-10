CSK vs DC: Fleming and Super Kings feel the heat

However, the last two years have been different. With Dhoni stepping down and the team going through transition, Fleming has been in the forefront over the last two years more than ever. And much has been written, including in this daily, about how they fell short in the mega auction and have been trying to catch up since. One of the key reasons was the Impact Player rule and the way other teams caught up with it after CSK won the title in the first year. It meant the transition from Dhoni got only harder than it was supposed to be. Gaikwad had immense shoes to fill but not necessarily the player pool to catch up with the rest of the league. It meant a tectonic shift from an approach that guaranteed success. "By no means an excuse, the transition from our method at Chennai. For so many years we had a method and it made it very easy to pick a type of player because it was slower, spin heavy (surface at Chennai). Over the last five or six years, the game and the ground has really changed. You really have to change your game plan and the type of players that you've had. You need to acknowledge that aspect of it as we talk about how piece players fit into the puzzle," explained Fleming.

It is often said that the first step towards solving an issue is acknowledging that it exists. CSK and Fleming have done that over the last 12 months, but the turnaround has not happened in a pace that was expected. As the most successful coach in the league said, criticism do not exist in vacuum, results dictate the terms. Super Kings and Fleming are feeling the heat and they need results. Now more than ever. If things do not go their way in the coming weeks, the franchise may have to take a hard look at what other changes they need to make going forward.