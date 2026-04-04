Why hosts CSK packed their team with hitters 

One of the reasons for their struggles, according to the team management, was not having any home advantage for the team they had put together in Chennai. Super Kings continued to build a spin-heavy line-up but pitches remained batting friendly after relaying of the surfaces post the 2019 season. In the three years that followed, Super Kings did not play at Chepauk. Though they sealed the title in 2023, CSK won only four out of seven at home. In 2024, they won five in Chennai and it went down to just one game (out of six) last year.

The displeasure only grew as head coach Stephen Fleming came out and said they have no advantage at Chepauk. “Well, as we’ve been telling you for a number of years, there was no home advantage at Chepauk,” Fleming had said. “We’ve won away from home a couple of times. And we haven’t been able to read… we’ve been really honest with you. We haven’t been able to read the wickets here in the last couple of years. So, it’s not new. We are trying to come to grips each day with what we get, and we don’t know,” he added.

They had made some moves midway signing Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis as injury replacements. Come the mini auction, they had no choice but to hit the reset button. Ashwin was let go. Jadeja was traded off, along with Sam Curran, to bring in Sanju Samson. With the freed up purse, CSK went big on two uncapped explosive domestic batters — Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma. Both the players went for `14.2 crore each as Fleming acknowledged the need to revamp and change the batting line-up to post big totals. Sarfaraz Khan came as a last minute signing at `75 lakh and Chennai had their order sorted to complement skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top and Shivam Dube in the middle.