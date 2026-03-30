IPL 2026: Super Kings caught on the back foot in Guwahati

This was not how the five-time champions had expected to kickstart their season. Coming into the tournament, they had made drastic changes to the way they operate. Their trusted template was left at the door as they embraced a newer style at the auction. CSK had invested heavily on uncapped explosive Indian talent after being caught short last year. This line-up, without MS Dhoni who has been ruled out for the first two weeks with calf strain, is the beginning of a new chapter where one of the biggest franchises in the league take their first step into the future.

However, in their first outing, Chennai found themselves in hot water.

On a pitch with pace and bounce, their batting line-up — built with expectations of posting big totals on flat pitches — was taken by surprise and failed to adapt in time. And it showed as Burger, Archer, Sandeep and Brijesh Sharma, who is yet to play for any senior state team, ran through the yellow line-up without breaking sweat. If not for Jamie Overton's rescue act — the English all-rounder scored 43 off 36 balls and added 33 runs for the tenth wicket with Anshul Kamboj — Chennai would have struggled to cross the three-figure mark.

By then, however, the contest was long gone. And it was visible as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again showed the world that he is here to stay. The teen star racked up a 15-ball half-century, setting up the chase (17-ball 52) for RR. The rest was just a formality as Rajasthan overpowered Super Kings and bagged two points with ease.

Chennai, meanwhile, would believe that this is an aberration and not a beginning of what could be another long season. There were glimpses of positives to take whilst Sarfaraz was batting and they will only hope that Dewald Brevis, who missed the match because of side strain, comes back into the mix by the time they take the field against Punjab Kings in their home turf later this week.

And come Friday, Super Kings will once again hope that they get a surface that suits their line-up and their two biggest stars — Samson and Gaikwad — rise to the occasion.

Brief scores: CSK 127 all out in 19.4 ovs (Overton 43; Archer 2/19, Burger 2/27, Jadeja 2/18) lost to RR 128/2 in 12.1 ovs (Sooryavanshi 52, Jaiswal 38 n.o).