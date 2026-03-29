IPL 2026: 'Mature' Vishnu Vinod aims to make a mark for Punjab Kings

CHENNAI: When Vishnu Vinod entered the 2025-26 white-ball season for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he had done everything he could to make an impact for the team.
The 32-year-old was a part of Punjab Kings team that reached the IPL 2025 final but did not get a game. He spent long hours every day training during off-season before coming into Kerala Cricket League and lighting up the stage for Kollam Sailors whilst batting in the middle-order. Vishnu smashed 301 runs at 200.67 strike rate — highest for any batter with more than 250 runs — in 11 innings, helping Kollam reach the final where they fell short against Kochi Blue Tigers.
Then came the century against Oman in the three T20s Kerala played against the international side. And, when found himself out of the Ranji squad for the first set of games, Vishnu went to Chennai where he turned up for Southern Railway Institute in the 50-over TNCA II Division league.
All the time he had spent on the field, smashing sixes and scoring runs for different teams had given him confidence to succeed when SMAT began. It seemed like he was set for a big season with Kerala. However, in sport, success is seldom assured. When he started the season with a run-a-ball seven where Kerala lost to Railways while chasing 150, Vishnu found himself in tough place. Doubts crept in once again.
That is when skipper Sanju Samson, who had seen Vishnu up close over the years, and head coach Amay Khurasiya lent a shoulder to have a chat with his teammate. "When I did not do well in the first game, Sanju came and spoke with me. He told me that even if I did not score runs, he will back me to play every time. That gave me a lot of confidence," the PBKS batter recalled in a chat with this daily.
Runs started coming in the games that followed but a hamstring strain meant he could play only five games. Come the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Vishnu was keen to make up for it. He smashed 422 runs, averaging 105.5 and striking at 145.51 in the middle-order. It led to his comeback into the Ranji set up where Vishnu captained Kerala in their only win of the tournament against Goa. Vishnu, in what was a rollercoaster of a season, kept his head down and focussed on his cricket and rewards came eventually.
Vishnu has been a part of Kerala senior team for more than a decade and been around in the IPL since 2017 (Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and PBKS). He has always been regarded as one of the talents to watch out for from the Southern state. For some reason or other, consistent performances were not coming. And neither did the chances in the big leagues. Vishnu is very much aware of it and it has helped him evolve over the years both as a batter and a person. "I have been in the team for a long time. This is my seventh season in the IPL but I have played only six games. I came in as an opener in 2017 before moving to middle-order in 2021. Now, I bat in the middle-order in all formats. There is a big difference between the opening and the middle-order. We can't hit the ball like we used to in the powerplay and that has helped me gain the ability to play the situation and finish games for the team. When we play a lot of matches, we get a lot of experience. I have played 150 matches for the domestic team. I have that maturity. That is the difference," Vishnu reflected.
Kerala coach Khurasiya attests to the change in mindset and credits Vishnu for the work he has put in. "I think this year you will see a different Vishnu in T20s," the former India cricketer said with confidence. "He has become mentally more stronger and he is more organised in terms of his focus and approach now as a player. We had just basic conversations, letting him know where he belongs, what are his strengths and what he can achieve with that. He is a very good finisher where his strike rate goes from 150-160 to 200. I think he will do a great job whatever opportunity he gets," he added.
It showed in the TNCA League as well when Vishnu came back after the domestic season to play for Southern Railway Institute. In the six 50-over matches he played since February before joining PBKS, Vishnu scored 230 runs including a 68-ball 104. Now, as Vishnu gears up for his second season with PBKS, he knows that the coaching staff led by Ricky Ponting has his back. And he believes, when the opportunity comes knocking, the 32-year-old will step up and deliver. "When I was in Delhi, he was my coach. I have known him since then. It was a good experience. I have done well in domestic matches and hope to have more chances this year. If I get a chance, I have the confidence to contribute for the team," Vishnu signed off.