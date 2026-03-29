IPL 2026: 'Mature' Vishnu Vinod aims to make a mark for Punjab Kings

CHENNAI: When Vishnu Vinod entered the 2025-26 white-ball season for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he had done everything he could to make an impact for the team.

The 32-year-old was a part of Punjab Kings team that reached the IPL 2025 final but did not get a game. He spent long hours every day training during off-season before coming into Kerala Cricket League and lighting up the stage for Kollam Sailors whilst batting in the middle-order. Vishnu smashed 301 runs at 200.67 strike rate — highest for any batter with more than 250 runs — in 11 innings, helping Kollam reach the final where they fell short against Kochi Blue Tigers.

Then came the century against Oman in the three T20s Kerala played against the international side. And, when found himself out of the Ranji squad for the first set of games, Vishnu went to Chennai where he turned up for Southern Railway Institute in the 50-over TNCA II Division league.

All the time he had spent on the field, smashing sixes and scoring runs for different teams had given him confidence to succeed when SMAT began. It seemed like he was set for a big season with Kerala. However, in sport, success is seldom assured. When he started the season with a run-a-ball seven where Kerala lost to Railways while chasing 150, Vishnu found himself in tough place. Doubts crept in once again.

That is when skipper Sanju Samson, who had seen Vishnu up close over the years, and head coach Amay Khurasiya lent a shoulder to have a chat with his teammate. "When I did not do well in the first game, Sanju came and spoke with me. He told me that even if I did not score runs, he will back me to play every time. That gave me a lot of confidence," the PBKS batter recalled in a chat with this daily.