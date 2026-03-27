Finisher Shashank ready to deliver for Punjab Kings

Singh's role with the team is of a finisher and it demands acceptance — accepting the fact that he may not do well in all matches. “My role has more to do with being mentally prepared than being equipped with skills. So, I try to stay as calm as possible. The most important part in my role is acceptance. Because sometimes out of 10 matches, I'll only be able to do well in two or three matches. If you see, I won't be able to win every match. But again, the acceptance of (not doing well) in seven matches is important. I'll accept it and move ahead. That is what I am working on right now,” he explained.

He further goes on to explain how his role is '95 per cent mental.' "(At the) end of the day, you have faced those (Yorkers and bouncers) kind of balls before. If you are playing at the IPL, you must have struggled a lot to come to play because you know the talent India has in cricket. But it is all about how you handle the expectations and pressure, that is more important," he said

The all-rounder was bought for `20 lakh following a misunderstanding with another player of the same name in the 2023 mini-auction. Singh went on to prove his doubters wrong, scoring 354 runs at a strike rate of 164.65 in the 2024 season. Then, he was retained ahead of the 2025 mega auction.