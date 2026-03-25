Fam to misfortune: Former K'taka spinner Cariappa's story of grit

“Then, I got dropped from the Karnataka team as well. I had a complete breakdown. I felt really bad,” he said. Cariappa put on weight, and lost motivation. Once a happy-go-lucky Bengaluru teen, Cariappa’s life descended into darkness. But he did not give up. “I did really well again in KPL (and in SMAT 2021, where he took 12 wickets). Then, Rajasthan Royals came calling and Zubin Bharucha, one of the coaches, had assured me a spot in the team given I work on my weight,” he said. Apart from working his way back, Cariappa had a confidante who guided him through this process. “I kept talking to AR Srikanth, who was the video analyst in KKR and in Bijapur Bulls of the KPL. He was helpful in motivating me. Another person I keep in touch even to this day is Robin Uthappa, since we both hail from Coorg. I asked him about how to deal with certain situations in cricket. They helped me remain in the professional circuit,” he said.

He is now set to travel back to the UK in April to play for Mildenhall for six months. “My basic aim is to play in Caribbean Premier League, United States’ Major League Cricket, SA20 as well as The Hundred,” he said. Just like how his colleagues were guiding him in tough times, Cariappa in the near future will be hoping to share his wisdom to budding talents.