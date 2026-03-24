'Mentally tough' Gowtham defied critics to wear India cap

CHENNAI: As the bid money kept rising on the TV screen he was watching, so did Krishnappa Gowtham's heart rate. Was this actually happening? Was I dreaming? Why was there a bidding war for me?

These were some of the questions Gowtham was trying to process that day in Ahmedabad during the IPL auctions in 2021. In the end, the hard-hitting bowling all-rounder was signed by Chennai Super Kings for `9.25 cr. The Karnataka cricketer had, over the course of 10 minutes become a millionaire many times over. He had also become the most expensive uncapped cricketer in the history of the league.

Gowtham, a net bowler during the Covid-hit England series in India, remembers following the auction in Ahmedabad. When the auction process had started, he wasn't even sure of getting a gig, let alone one that enabled him to tick something off his bucket list. Play under MS Dhoni.

"I was thoroughly surprised that quite a few teams went for me," he tells this daily. "I had spent a couple of years with Royals and Punjab, where I got minimal opportunities. When you get minimum opportunities, you start thinking. 'Will I be part of any team?' There were jitters and self doubts." When he saw his name on the screen and the bid amount rising exponentially, 'I started to visibly shake'.

Those self doubts evaporated as "I got to play under Mahi bhai. I was fortunate to live the dream, being a part of CSK. It helped me a lot. Not only from a cricketing aspect but it helped me grow as a person."

The one regret he has from the time is not featuring for Chennai during their title-winning season. "The message given to me was very clear," the 37-year-old, who retired from all forms of the game late last year, says. "If you start, you will play all games." But because of the nature of the season — it was held in two parts, first in India before it was held in UAE — the management stuck to their template. With Ravindra Jadeja also playing in that spot as Indian spinning all-rounder, they may have left out one of their priciest auction buys of all time. "We were winning throughout so maybe they felt there was no need to change," he reflects. "A sportsperson's desire is always to play more and try to do more. But whatever opportunities I got, I enjoyed it a lot."