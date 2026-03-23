Cricketer-turned banker to voice of game: Suman's tale

CHENNAI: Bengaluru will always hold a special place in Tirumalasetti Suman's heart. It was at the Garden City where the former cricketer from Hyderabad had played one of the innings of his life in 2010 before going on to capture the Indian Premier League title six years later. Considered a prodigy during his junior days, Suman, like many other youngsters, gained recognition during this time at the IPL, where he was part of as many as four clubs. His trophy cabinet boasts two IPL titles and a Champions Trophy but he was not quite able to realise his potential on the personal front. However, his love for the sport remains undiminished as he is now a commentator for Star Sports Telugu.

Having started as an opening batter for Hyderabad, Suman's talent was undeniable. Known for his "aggression and flair", he made a rapid rise during his junior days. He started playing age-group cricket when he was 13 and went on to captain the U16 team too. Suman gradually rose through the ranks before he was enlisted into the Ranji Trophy probables in 2001 and, in the same year, he gained wide attention with good scores against England U-19s in Chennai.

But it was the advent of the IPL that gave Suman the recognition.

In 2008, the now-defunct Deccan Chargers finished rock bottom in the league table. Considering the team boasted superstars, they were dubbed to win the league but the turmoil on and off the pitch meant that a revamp was needed in 2009. So much so that even the bright red and black logo was not spared.

In the second season of the IPL in 2009, Chargers hired former Australian cricketer Darren Lehmann as coach. Aussie wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist was the new captain. Suman, meanwhile, was one of the few uncapped recruits along with Manvinder Bisla and Harmeet Singh Bansal. "Before I went to South Africa. I had trained myself like anything to get used to the conditions there. So when I eventually went there. I made a good impression with Gilchrist and Lehmann. In the fitness test, I came first. I played really well in the practice matches but was not picked for the first few matches," Suman recalled to this daily. But that was to change. On the night before Deccan Chargers’ fourth league match against Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals), Adam Gilchrist had to wake Suman up. "He woke me up at 11 in the night and said, 'I know I am spoiling your sleep (but) you are playing tomorrow's match'," he said.

His moment had arrived finally, and it was a huge opportunity for him to announce himself to the world. A local reporter had mispronounced his name and this was his chance to come to the fore.

Suman did just that as he marked his debut with a 14-ball 23 in their six-wicket loss to Delhi in Centurion. Then, he scored an unbeaten 41 runs against Rajasthan Royals, which featured two blistering sixes off Shane Warne. Then, he cemented his position in the playing XI. He was not spectacular, but provided vital runs when needed, something that helped the team clinch the title. Open the innings? Check. Come in the middle-overs during a tough phase? Check. In 12 appearances, including the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Suman scored 237 runs.