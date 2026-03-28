IPL 2026: Buttler seeks change of fortunes in familiar footing

Now, after a decade of playing in the IPL, the 35-year-old finds himself at crossroads with his batting. Runs have dried up in the last few months and so has the confidence. During the recent T20 World Cup, he would spend hours alone in the nets with the England coaching staff on every training day, but it did not reflect on the field — 87 runs in eight games at 10.87 average painted a sorry picture. So much so that every press conference had a question about his form and place in the playing XI.

However, the England team threw his weight behind him on every occasion. And now, Gujarat Titans are no different. Titans have been his home over the last two years, and they have found a way to make him work in the top three. And it showed in last season where he smashed 538 runs predominantly batting at No 3 — Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan open the batting — at 59.78 average and 163.03 strike rate. Coming into a league and team where he has found immense success, Buttler hopes to put the past behind and bring out the best in IPL 2026.

The 35-year-old has spent some time away from the sport since the T20 World Cup and believes it has helped him get into a good mindset. Buttler felt he was trying too hard to find some runs and that did not help. "Ultimately, I tried hard. I put a lot of effort into that World Cup and, for a multitude of reasons probably, it just didn't quite work out," Buttler said in a select media interaction on Saturday. "Being a 35-year-old, I have had 15 years of times where I have had good form, bad form, tournaments that went really well, and tournaments that didn't go to plan. You're always trying to reflect and self-analyse, but pinpointing one thing is difficult. If there was that one secret, then I think we would all know it and we would all score runs every time. But I don't think that exists. I've had a bit of space from the game, which I've really enjoyed. I've reflected, and whether I've scored runs or not, the challenge is the same, go to practice with energy and optimism, prepare well, and then go into the game, start or not, and take it from there," he added.