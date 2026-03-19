IPL 2026: Gaikwad gears up for big challenge

They have also brought in the experience of Sanju Samson (while trading Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals) at the top, and a potential captaincy candidate if needed. The last thing CSK would want is Dhoni stepping in again as he had to in 2025 after Gaikwad's injury. Even as they continue to figure out the best possible way to use Samson and uncapped talents, focus once again shifts to their skipper Gaikwad.

Despite the forgettable 2025 season, Gaikwad flourished with the bat in the domestic game. He hit a 184 in Duleep Trophy, had a stellar Vijay Hazare where 413 runs came at an average of 82.6 average SR of 115.04). The best part, however, was his maiden ODI hundred against South Africa while batting with Virat Kohli. He has also had some time away from the field to get ready for what is likely to be the biggest year for him as an IPL batter and captain.

Coming into 2026, he has to not just carve out a place for himself among the top batters in the league but also stamp his mark as the captain of the team. It is the season where he could come out all guns blazing and make this CSK team his own, especially with Dhoni in his last legs and the hype around Samson's arrival at Chepauk. Gaikwad has the task cut out as a captain, especially whilst managing the bowling attack. But the 29-year-old has shown his credentials to work well with the senior stars and make the most of their expertise.