IPL 2026: Gaikwad gears up for big challenge

CHENNAI: For the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings are in an unfamiliar position. It will be their first time of taking to the field after enduring back-to-back below-par seasons.
They are a team in transition, still trying to figure out the way forward in a post-MS Dhoni era even if he remains in this team. It began in 2024 when Ruturaj Gaikwad was handed the captaincy, but the first two years have not been easy for the Maharashtra batter. He did start well in 2024, scoring 583 runs at a strike rate of 141.16. CSK could have qualified had they beaten Royal Challengers Bengaluru just before the playoffs. Last year, however, did not go as well. Gaikwad had injury concerns early on, managed 122 runs in five innings before getting ruled out.
It was also the season where CSK found out the hard way that their usual batting template was falling short on roads while other teams ran ahead with explosive batting line-ups. They did try, of course, bringing in the likes of Ayush Mhatre at the top, but it was not enough. And the change in approach reflected in the auction as well with Chennai going heavy on uncapped explosive talents like Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma.
Head coach Stephen Fleming acknowledged the same at the auction. “We witnessed at the start of last year, and certainly the year before that my view used to be that experience was going to win, but now you have this fearless athlete that’s been brought up on T20 cricket and has a skillset that’s mouthwatering, and they just have no fear about what environment they need to exhibit these skills,” Fleming said after the auction.
They have also brought in the experience of Sanju Samson (while trading Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals) at the top, and a potential captaincy candidate if needed. The last thing CSK would want is Dhoni stepping in again as he had to in 2025 after Gaikwad's injury. Even as they continue to figure out the best possible way to use Samson and uncapped talents, focus once again shifts to their skipper Gaikwad.
Despite the forgettable 2025 season, Gaikwad flourished with the bat in the domestic game. He hit a 184 in Duleep Trophy, had a stellar Vijay Hazare where 413 runs came at an average of 82.6 average SR of 115.04). The best part, however, was his maiden ODI hundred against South Africa while batting with Virat Kohli. He has also had some time away from the field to get ready for what is likely to be the biggest year for him as an IPL batter and captain.
Coming into 2026, he has to not just carve out a place for himself among the top batters in the league but also stamp his mark as the captain of the team. It is the season where he could come out all guns blazing and make this CSK team his own, especially with Dhoni in his last legs and the hype around Samson's arrival at Chepauk. Gaikwad has the task cut out as a captain, especially whilst managing the bowling attack. But the 29-year-old has shown his credentials to work well with the senior stars and make the most of their expertise.
In his debut season as captain, Gaikwad was still in the shadow of Dhoni and a champion team. Second year was cut short due to injury, but now, in his third year as Chennai skipper, Gaikwad comes in as an experienced campaigner who is ready for the challenge. The next two months will show how he fares