Samson strikes, scripts all-new Keralam story

On the historic night of their T20 World Cup triumph the players were rejoicing in their own inimitable ways at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad last Sunday. Some were dancing, yelling, while some were capturing each of those unforgettable moments in their phones. Some were celebrating with their families too. One person stood out in the melee. Sanju Samson. Perhaps brooding over the turn of events that propelled him to such stardom.

The India opener just bagged the Player of the Tournament award after playing another match-winning innings. He was standing in front of the temporary dias all alone before his wife Charulatha Remesh joined him. Clasped in his hand was the trophy — perhaps as a reminder of all that he had to endure during those dark and dreary days when he was sitting on the bench looking for that opportunity to strike. He was soaking every bit of the beautiful moment, away from the crowd. And why not? He has earned every bit of it.

Sanju was not in the playing XI when the World Cup began. He was struggling with form and the final was the last thing in his mind. But destiny had other plans. The final scene was of composure. This may seem unusual, but for those who know him this is what Sanju as a person is. Quiet and grounded, unassuming yet witty. A person with whom one can relate irrespective of caste, creed and region.