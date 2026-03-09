Faith, Mo Salah and Mohanlal: The Sanju Samson story

When not working on his game, the thing that got him going was South Indian movies. That's not a surprise. In an interview last year during the Asia Cup, Samson compared his role in the team to that of Mohanlal, a legend of the Indian film industry and a true Mollywood icon. "See, there's our actor Mohanlal, who got a big award (Dadasaheb Phalke award) from the Indian government," he told Sanjay Manjrekar. "He has been an actor for over 40 years. I have been playing for India for 10 years. I can't come in and say I want to do the 'hero' role every time. I can do the villain role. I can also do the Joker role for my country." The context was Samson was demoted to the middle order after Shubman Gill was entrusted with the task of opening the batting with Abhishek Sharma. He ended that particular interview by calling himself 'Sanju Mohanlal Samson'.

When he's not watching Malayalam films, he's watching Tamil ones (after becoming world champion on Sunday night, he was sharing a punch dialogue from Padayappa, a blockbuster Rajinikanth movie, in an Insta reel shared by Washington Sundar. His association with movies doesn't end there. He's very close to Basil Joseph, actor and director. Joseph, who likes to call himself president of the 'Sanju Samson fan club: Kerala chapter', was of course in Ahmedabad to cheer for his friend. And, yes, he had come to the Stadium wearing Samson's jersey

In fact, Samson, who generally doesn't grant exclusive interviews to cricket scribes, sat down with Joseph for a four part video interview four years ago (to know the man behind the jersey, it's appointment viewing).

****

The Premier League has been trying to eye the Indian market for a long time. They have generally used film personalities to sell the product during live coverage of the league. Last year, they approached Samson, a Liverpool fan, to sell their product to Indian homes. He readily agreed. Since then, he has shared a ground with Michael Owen as well as becoming an ambassador for the Premier League in India. As part of the gig, one of the things he had to do was to match different Premier League players with colleagues from the Indian team. When it was time to match Mo Salah, Samson's eyes lit up and he managed a wide grin. "Me."

Samson, in many ways, has been omnipresent in Indian cricket. In his own words, he has played different roles but the last week was him channelling the main character energy of Mohanlal to own his moment at the biggest stage.

Samson was — is — adipoli.