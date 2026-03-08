How advice from Sachin helped Sanju transform in T20 WC

CHENNAI: Minutes after India defended their men's T20 World Cup title, Sanju Samson opened up on how he kept in constant touch with batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar when things were not going his way a couple of months ago.

"From last couple of months, I have been in constant touch with Sachin Tendulkar sir. I think when I was outside, sitting outside in Australia, I was not playing a game. So, I thought about, okay, what is the mindset required now? So, I reached out to sir and I had huge, huge big conversations with him," Samson, who was adjudged Player of the Tournament, told broadcaster after India defeated New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday.

The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter played only five matches in the tournament but emerged as the leading scorer of India with 321 runs. He also finished third in the leading run scorers' chart. Samson slammed three back-to-back half-centuries — one each against West Indies in the must-win Super Eights match, versus England in the semifinal and against New Zealand in the final — to help India win their third title.