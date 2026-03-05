Sanjusational Samson helps India win second semifinal against England

MUMBAI: Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan were wiping sweat off their faces, having a laugh with Rinku Singh near the strip. It was a well-earned drinks break for Samson and India as the scoreboard — in the semifinal of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup — read 67/1 after six overs.

Just before he picked up his helmet and walked back, Samson looked up a little, said his prayers just like he did after taking India across the line in Kolkata on Sunday night.

No one could blame him. It had been that kind of a start to the innings for him. Samson cracked Jofra Archer open in the very first over with a short-arm pull and a hook. However, opening partner Abhishek Sharma got out to Will Jacks. And then he gave a straightforward catch off Archer to England captain Harry Brook, who put it down. It seemed like the luck he needed so badly in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup was finally with him.

If one had kept track of the New Zealand T20Is, where he opened, they would have almost felt sorry for him. Through the five matches, he could not get a break and was tested by the high-end pace of Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson. An outswinger here, a hard length there and a miscue in another game.

And yet, here Samson was in the middle in the most important game of his life so far getting the biggest slice of luck possible. There was no way he was going to let that opportunity go, not with a T20 World Cup final at stake. Last time India were in the final, Samson was in the scheme of things before missing out on the morning of the summit clash against South Africa in Barbados. Though he credited Rohit Sharma for taking time out before the toss to explain the situation, it was an opportunity he did not get. This time, he was not going to let anyone take it away from him.