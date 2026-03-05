T20 World Cup semifinal: Bethell ton in vain as home fans rejoice

Just after Hardik Pandya ran out Jacob Bethell from the deep in the final over, smiles were visible across the field. Five balls later, India were in the T20 World Cup final, where they would take on New Zealand on Sunday. From the moment they posted 253/7, India knew they had one foot in the final. It is the template they had followed for the 18 months in the lead up to the T20 World Cup. It is the kind of approach they wanted to have no matter the opponent. Up until the match against Zimbabwe in Chennai, India did not get the conditions to do so.

They were asked to bat by Sikandar Raza then just like they were by Brook on Thursday. And India finally had the kind of batting day they wanted. They posted 256/4 then, and the bowlers were happy to defend it even if it meant they went for runs. Arshdeep Singh said as much then.

However, Thursday was different. The stakes were higher. The occasion could not get any bigger. A home T20 World Cup semifinal at Wankhede and the opposition — England — have the depth and batting to take on any total India put in front of them. And the conditions were only going to get better in the second innings. Dew had already kicked in and England had batters who could keep them in the game till the final wicket fell. If there ever was a team who can have a chance to chase it down it was England.