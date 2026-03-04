T20 World Cup: Familiar rivals set for explosive test

MUMBAI: The shadow of the Vijay Merchant Pavilion at the Wankhede Stadium was now falling over the centre pitch. Even before the first ball was bowled, the strip in the middle turned into a central character in an intense drama of cricket that would unfold on Thursday. The Mumbai Cricket Association has done a fair bit of watering and rolling. The pitch will also hold the key to the final of the T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Sunday. But before that the big semifinal between India and England.

It was just past 5 PM on Wednesday, and England captain Harry Brook, in a training kit and a jumper, was walking along periphery of the surface. As he crossed the pitch, Brook seemed to have felt the heat, literally, as he removed the jumper before going to the other side of the pitch. This may be the same pitch England played against the West Indies earlier, and the same venue India played USA on February 8, but conditions in the city have changed drastically. The temperature has already reached close to 40 degree celsius.

England are not alone. Even India are feeling the heat. After all, it is a home T20 World Cup semifinal. There is fair bit of anxiety associated with it for the both the teams. Past record only reinforces the state the teams are in.