Will & skill: Jacks turns into England's all-round monster

MUMBAI: Will Jacks and Eminem. Confused? What could the English all-rounder and the American rapper have in common? Post the tour Down Under, Jacks has been sporting a significantly short, bleached-blonde hairstyle, leading to comparisons with the songwriter.

The resemblance was so uncanny that his teammates have been pulling his leg to rap and perform Eminen songs calling him Slim Shady. One such Eminem song, titled Without Me, goes “I've created a monster; 'Cause nobody wants to see Marshall no more; They want Shady.” Marshall is the given name of the rapper, while Eminem created an alter ego called Slim Shady as a creative outlet.

While it is not clear to what extent he can pull off an Eminem rap, Jacks has become a monster on the field. In the seven matches so far, he has smashed 191 runs at a strike rate of 176.85 apart from taking seven wickets with the ball. He has done so while batting in the lower-order.

Watching Jacks own the big stage from afar, Surrey head coach Gareth Batty is a happy man. After all, it was Batty who took a punt with his off-spin for Surrey four years ago. At the time, the key objective was to get the youngster in the XI. Jacks, all of 23 then, was already known as one for the future. Growing up through the Surrey academy, he was always seen as one. And it was not without merit. By then, Jacks had already featured in multiple short form leagues across the world.