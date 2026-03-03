Curran and England hope to keep Wankhede quiet in semis

MUMBAI: England all-rounder Sam Curran expressed his remorse for the people who are affected by the ongoing war in West Asia, but reiterated that the team’s focus remains on the ICC T20 World Cup semifinal against India in Mumbai on Thursday.

Asked whether the ongoing war between USA-Israel and Iran in West Asia has been on the players' minds — especially with flight routes back to England affected — Curran said they are focused on Thursday night at the moment. “Obviously, extremely sorry for everyone who's been affected by what's been going on around the world, and I guess right now we're focused on Thursday night, and I guess we'll see what happens post that,” Curran said in a press conference on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium.

In what will be a repeat of the 2022 and 2024 editions, India and England will go up against each other in a T20 WC semifinal for the third consecutive time on Thursday. This time, both England and India have had different journeys to this point. Barring the one loss to West Indies, Harry Brook’s side has dominated the tournament both in India and Sri Lanka across Group stages and Super 8s. India, on the other hand, had managed to get across the line through Group Stage, but was rocked by the loss against South Africa before getting their act together to make it to the semifinal.