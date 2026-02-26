T20 World Cup: Meet Varthamanan, the man of every match at Chepauk

When cricket comes to the MA Chidamabaram Stadium, S Varthamanan needs no introduction. Most Indian cricketers — both the current and former — know him by name. Some call him Anna, while the likes of MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar call him by his name whenever they visit. Meet Varthamanan, chief supervisor of stores and dressing room incharge at the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).
Having been with the TNCA and Chepauk for 21 years, taking care of the dressing room, Varthamanan and his team are the first to enter and the last to leave. February 5 was no different as he came to the venue at 8.45 am for the T20 World Cup warm-up tie between Canada and Nepal — a little over four hours before the match began.
There were at least two more hours before the teams arrived at the iconic venue. Still, Varthamanan had gotten to work with his team to get the dressing room cleaned, ensuring every facility — from food to medicine to ice bath to several other things — was ready before the players came. “Once I get into the dressing room, we take care of everything,” says Varthamanan, standing near the Chepauk dressing room.
“Whichever team comes, we arrive early and take care of everything for them. Whatever they need, we take care of it instantly — ice bath, laundry, dryer, blow-dry batting gloves in the middle of the match, and so on. The same goes for taking care of their bats, shoes, everything,” he adds.
Much like Varthamanan, every venue, every association has people who work tirelessly round the clock so that the players can take the field without any worry. Often, they remain behind the scenes as the invisible hands who do their part for the love of cricket. Most of them are first and foremost ardent fans of the sport. Varthamanan is no exception. He remembers watching Test matches from the stands at Chepauk while working at a private firm before an opportunity came along to join the TNCA academy as a support staff.
A proud responsibility
When he took on the dressing room duties in 2005, Varthamanan understood the magnitude and significance of the work done. “It took me some time to get the hang of it and realise the importance of the players. It gave me more motivation as I took the responsibility seriously,” says Varthamanan, reiterating that what he does is a privilege.
He recalls the moment he met Tendulkar, a batter he had been a fan of, up close for the first time. “It felt like meeting God. He asked me, ‘Hello, how are you?’ With time, they all started calling me ‘Anna’. When Dhoni sir comes, he asks, ‘Hello Varthamanan, how are you, how is your family?’ mentioning my name. It is hard to put into words what that means,” says Varthamanan, who has had the best view for some of the special cricketing moments at this venue.
Virender Sehwag’s triple hundred against South Africa, Tendulkar’s Test century to help India beat England, along with Yuvraj Singh, and the 2011 Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League victory remain close to his heart. “When Sehwag hit that 300, when a player does such special things, we would be so into it, trying to assist them in every way possible. After India beat England, Yuvraj lifted Sachin sir and celebrated. Watching it from the dressing room, I got goosebumps. When they win and celebrate, we feel like we are part of it. It gives us immense satisfaction.”
“Similarly, CSK won the IPL at home in 2011 and did a lap of honour, and we were a part of it. We got to touch and hold the trophy and take pictures; all such moments make us feel like we are a part of something bigger than all of us. The happiness is unparalleled. It feels like we are part of a family,” says Varthamanan with a beaming smile.
The dressing room is a safe sanctum where whatever happens remains within the four walls. It is a responsibility he carries with pride. Varthamanan and his team collect the kit bags, keep them in the dressing room, send them back hours after the match, and leave only after ensuring the area is clean and players have not left anything behind. Over the years, he has built a trust with the players who turn to him for anything they need in the dressing room. “Win or lose, we take care of players, coordinate with liaison managers, and fulfil their requirements. To see the players who we watched from the stands up close and take care of them is a god-given opportunity.”
For 21 years, he has fulfilled the responsibility with utmost dedication. He sees it as a chance to do his part for the sport that has uplifted his life. He credits the TNCA, former and current office bearers, for taking good care of their employees. “I come from a normal family, and this has been my life. The TNCA, Kasi (Viswanathan) sir, (Dr RN) Baba sir, (RI) Palani sir, and everyone have helped. They take care of everyone. My wife and I have a daughter, and she is married,” he says with pride.
In his fifties now, Varthamanan wakes up every day for the love of cricket. “For me, this is a chance to give back to the sport. I do my best to help and take care of the players and be a part of it. When we enter the gates on match days with the fans waiting for the team bus to catch a glimpse of the players, it feels like a privilege, a sacred duty, and I want to continue doing it for as long as I can.”
It’s Tuesday evening. The Indian team is supposed to train at the venue from 6 pm ahead of their must-win clash against Zimbabwe on Thursday. Several hours before their expected arrival, Varthamanan was hustling around the venue to ensure all arrangements were made for the players — as he has for more than 20 years. And he will continue to do so for his love of cricket in the years to come.