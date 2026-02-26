T20 World Cup: Meet Varthamanan, the man of every match at Chepauk

A proud responsibility

When he took on the dressing room duties in 2005, Varthamanan understood the magnitude and significance of the work done. “It took me some time to get the hang of it and realise the importance of the players. It gave me more motivation as I took the responsibility seriously,” says Varthamanan, reiterating that what he does is a privilege.

He recalls the moment he met Tendulkar, a batter he had been a fan of, up close for the first time. “It felt like meeting God. He asked me, ‘Hello, how are you?’ With time, they all started calling me ‘Anna’. When Dhoni sir comes, he asks, ‘Hello Varthamanan, how are you, how is your family?’ mentioning my name. It is hard to put into words what that means,” says Varthamanan, who has had the best view for some of the special cricketing moments at this venue.

Virender Sehwag’s triple hundred against South Africa, Tendulkar’s Test century to help India beat England, along with Yuvraj Singh, and the 2011 Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League victory remain close to his heart. “When Sehwag hit that 300, when a player does such special things, we would be so into it, trying to assist them in every way possible. After India beat England, Yuvraj lifted Sachin sir and celebrated. Watching it from the dressing room, I got goosebumps. When they win and celebrate, we feel like we are part of it. It gives us immense satisfaction.”

“Similarly, CSK won the IPL at home in 2011 and did a lap of honour, and we were a part of it. We got to touch and hold the trophy and take pictures; all such moments make us feel like we are a part of something bigger than all of us. The happiness is unparalleled. It feels like we are part of a family,” says Varthamanan with a beaming smile.