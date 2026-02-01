The specialists: Gamechangers

ON January 23, 2026 after scoring his first international 50 in over 15 months, India captain Suryakumar Yadav’s gesture caught the attention of the cricketing world. Surya, walking back after completing the chase against New Zealand in the second T20I at Raipur, touched the feet of Raghavendra Dvgi (known as Raghu) — a throwdown specialist with the team.

It seemed like a 'thank you' from Surya’s part for the help and hard work from Raghu in the nets. It was not the first time an Indian player credited the sidearm specialist in public. Known for his sharp 150kph projectiles, Raghu has been with the Indian team for more than 15 years and several players have spoken about his contribution, including the likes of Virat Kohli. The former captain had attributed the improvement of Indian batters against high pace to Raghu and the other throwdown specialists with the team.

The current sidearm trio — Raghu, Dayananda Garani and Nuwan Seneviratne — are the silent support cast. Nuwan offers the speciality of being a left-hander while Garani’s high-arm release provides a variation. Then there is Raghu, who is called a ‘pocket dynamite’. They feed each batter hundreds of balls every training session from 18 yards or fewer.

It doesn’t matter if the Sun is beating down or if it’s windy or chilly... they are there. Quite often, they come in early with a kit bag filled with balls, roboarms, setting up the place around the practice nets. Depending on who comes out to bat, they deliver different lengths to the batters. They also feed balls for range-hitting, something that has become common in the T20 era, while also assisting during fielding drills. To put it precisely, they are the first to enter the ground and last to leave, tirelessly toiling to assist the players in every possible way.