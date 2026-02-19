T20 World Cup: How fans are turning out in numbers at India's cricketing centres

AHMEDABAD: When the United States of America took on the Netherlands at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Friday, it was the first evening game at the venue. Close to 19000 fans had already filled up the stands, bringing Chepauk to life.

It had been a theme throughout this ongoing men’s T20 World Cup. Chennai, yet to host an India game, on average, has seen close to 20,000 fans turn up across five games till Wednesday. The highest of the first four was 24991 when New Zealand played Afghanistan on a Sunday morning.

On Friday evening, for an all-associate contest, fans had turned up in numbers, cheering for the Netherlands and the USA. One of them was Arjun, an engineering college student from Chennai, who came with a placard that read, “Winner gets New York. Oranje Boven!!!,” referring to the historical connection between New York and the Netherlands.

Arjun, an avid follower of the sport and associate teams, had also hoped to run into Daniel Beswick, a cricket journalist who writes on associate teams and is also part of the ICC Digital team. “We've been following him on social media for a long time, and we were aware of who he was. A few friends of mine and I have been following his blog for a long time, and we follow him on Twitter (X.com). Twitter has been excellent for me to follow associate cricket,” Arjun tells this daily.

There were other fans in the stands who were regular followers of The Emerging Cricket Podcast, asking for Beswick and Tim Cutler, CEO of Vanuatu Cricket Association and co-founder of the podcast. Chants of USA, USA and for the Netherlands emerged as the American nation went on to beat the Dutch by 93 runs. “I was very, very pleasantly surprised to see the Netherlands chants in the crowd. I think the USA stands were coming from the KMK stand and some of the lower stands. I was in C lower. But there was a very significant Netherlands-Netherlands chant which was picking up. I think it was some students who sort of kicked it off. Yeah, it was overall very nice to listen to,” Arjun recalls.