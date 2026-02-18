Abhishek's horror T20 World Cup continues

Even though it was not something planned, it made one wonder whether Siraj’s jersey would bring the change in luck that he needed. However, that was not to be. Much like the case in Colombo, he tried to take on the off-spinner, swinging across the line, only to lose his stumps. A distraught Abhishek threw his bat up in disappointment before taking the long walk back. His group stage is over, and Abhishek is yet to get off the mark.

Before the Netherlands match, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had said that they do not want to over-analyse Abhishek’s dismissals and backed him to come good. “... he wasn't well, so he didn't play. In the last game, he got out in the first over. So one thing... we unnecessarily don't over-analyse, because sometimes you only start making a lot of assumptions than the opposition are. So he is someone who has got his plan sorted and he follows the way he wants to and obviously we discuss about the opposition, their bowling, their bowling strength, whatever they've been doing in the last few games they've played,” Kotak had said. “I think obviously, Abhishek has made runs in the matches before that. Now in the T20 format, sometimes in 10 balls, 30 runs are just as important. So it's not like he didn't make runs. Honestly, we focus on all the batters or all the players. We don't think that one player didn't get his runs. Because in T20, there is a high-risk game, somewhere or the other, a player will get out. If we start stressing so much, I think players will be under unnecessary pressure. So he's in good form. He's got clear plans. He's got a clear mindset. And that is what matters for us.”