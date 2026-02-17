Axar, the common man's superstar

AHMEDABAD: Some time in January 2024, Axar Patel was sitting in the press conference room of IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, taking questions after India’s win against Afghanistan in the first T20I. After a 2/23 spell, Axar, who had missed the 2023 ODI World Cup at home due to a last-minute injury, was asked about the road to the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States.

The left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder explained how he wanted to get through the series and focus on the IPL season rather than thinking about the T20 WC. As he went on, Axar, in his inimitable style, chuckled before saying, “Mera aap ne record dekha he hoga ki… Kuch bhi kar sakta hoon mein toh (You all know my record anyways, I can do anything),” and laughed.

That was Axar. That's his personality — quiet, unassuming athlete who does not take himself too seriously. Having grown up and lived all his life in Nadiad — about 50km from Ahmedabad — it does not take long to understand that Axar has always been that person, a star who usually rooted to the ground just like a common man.

It may sound as an exaggeration for an elite Indian cricketer who leads the Delhi Capitals franchise in IPL and is also the vice-captain of the national team in the ongoing T20 World Cup, but in Axar's case, it isn’t. His childhood friend Keval Patel vouches for it. “He is a common man (aam aadmi), the same as when we were as kids. There are a few responsible changes since becoming a dad, but he is still a down-to-earth person who has his share of fun with his friends. He still lives in the same apartment where he grew up and plays with kids around the neighbourhood when in the city,” Keval tells this daily.

Nicknamed ‘Bapu’ by MS Dhoni, Axar's nature comes from the childhood he has had and the guiding influence of his father Rajesh Patel. Even as a kid, the all-rounder showed streaks of maturity beyond his age when it came to cricket. The turning point came when his grandmother passed away in the middle of a match and Axar could reach home only two days later. His father told him that her last wish was to see Axar donning the India cap. That dream came true in 2014, but the World Cup dream remained elusive.

He played the 2022 T20 World Cup, where India got eliminated in the semifinal and came close to featuring in the home ODI World Cup the year after, before missing out due to injury. It came as a massive blow, but his friends and family made sure Axar was not alone. “We handled it by sitting with him all the time. Our friends and family were always with him, not giving him any time to think about his injury or missing the WC. We made sure he was distracted and did not have the time to think about it all,” Keval recalls.