Big Bash League interested in hosting games at Chepauk

AHMEDABAD: In an interesting development, Cricket Australia is considering hosting Big Bash League games at the MA Chidambaram Stadium next season. Two CA officials apparently had already visited the venue and had meetings with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. It is understood that they have expressed interest in hosting a BBL game at the home of the Chennai Super Kings.
“Two CA officials visited the stadium already," a source in the know of things told this daily. “They have expressed interest in hosting BBL games in Chennai. They have informed the BCCI regarding the same,” the source added. The BCCI is yet to get back to the CA. As of now the number of matches is one but more could be added later. The two officials were Phil Rigby and Margot Harley of BBL.
Reported first by SEN Cricket in Australia, the discussion is in its early stages as the move may not be straightforward. The second-oldest cricket stadium in India, Chennai, has a rich cricketing history and culture, with fans turning up in thousands even for the non-India games during the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. For CA to host BBL games in Chennai or any other Indian city, they will have to work things out with the BCCI, respective state associations as well as the broadcasters both in India and back home. CA will also have to discuss with all the teams in the BBL and get them on board.
Cricket Australia's move comes at a time when every franchise league is looking to tap into the Indian market, which not just provides the prime television audience but also a cricket-frenzy fanbase and sponsors. The SA20 league has all six teams owned by IPL franchises. Four of the eight teams in The Hundred are owned by companies with stakes in the IPL.
This, however, is not the first time CA is looking to lean on to the subcontinental sponsor and fanbase. They have seen the potential of subcontinental audiences both at home and abroad, following the 90293-strong crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the India-Pakistan match during the 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup. Since then, CA have taken conscious steps to include the fans from the subcontinent during the home cricketing season.
As far as the BBL is concerned, it has been the longest surviving league run by a board without privatisation since its inception in 2011-12. The tournament has seen 15 years of men’s league and 11 years of women’s league, with eight teams, including two each from Sydney and Melbourne.
Over the years, talks have emerged about private investors venturing into the league. It has gained momentum in the last 12 months. In 2025, CA commissioned Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to assess the current model and future structure of the BBL. Their report included private investment and a later start. Their schedule runs parallel to the home Test summer, which affects Australian international stars’ availability, and they will also have to compete with SA20 and ILT20 for overseas players, with their scheduling in a similar window. Though there have been salary increases, competing with two other leagues where IPL owners are involved may be a challenge.
In the months following the report, CA and the states that have leased out the teams from it seem to have become more interested in privatisation. In fact, there were reports about CA not opposing a potential rebranding and name change of the clubs if they were sold to private investors. Putting it all together, it is not entirely surprising that the CA is looking at India to bolster the league.
Both CA and the teams are aware of the fanbase and the audience Indian stars bring to the league and have long tried to bring them on, but that hasn’t materialised. The men’s tournament is yet to feature an Indian international — an active Indian player is not allowed to play in foreign leagues — even though R Ashwin came close last year. The women’s league, meanwhile, have seen multiple Indian stars feature over the years without any restrictions from the BCCI. When Ashwin threw his name in the ring, several franchises were interested in the former off-spinner before the Sydney Thunder signed him.
CA’s move to potentially host a BBL game in India, in particular Chennai, might take some time to materialise. Australia have a packed 2026-27 summer where they play three Tests against New Zealand in December followed by a five-Test away series in India. Before that, they will also host England for five T20Is and three ODIs in November. The coming weeks and months will provide a clearer picture of the interesting development.