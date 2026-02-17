Big Bash League interested in hosting games at Chepauk

AHMEDABAD: In an interesting development, Cricket Australia is considering hosting Big Bash League games at the MA Chidambaram Stadium next season. Two CA officials apparently had already visited the venue and had meetings with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. It is understood that they have expressed interest in hosting a BBL game at the home of the Chennai Super Kings.

“Two CA officials visited the stadium already," a source in the know of things told this daily. “They have expressed interest in hosting BBL games in Chennai. They have informed the BCCI regarding the same,” the source added. The BCCI is yet to get back to the CA. As of now the number of matches is one but more could be added later. The two officials were Phil Rigby and Margot Harley of BBL.

Reported first by SEN Cricket in Australia, the discussion is in its early stages as the move may not be straightforward. The second-oldest cricket stadium in India, Chennai, has a rich cricketing history and culture, with fans turning up in thousands even for the non-India games during the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. For CA to host BBL games in Chennai or any other Indian city, they will have to work things out with the BCCI, respective state associations as well as the broadcasters both in India and back home. CA will also have to discuss with all the teams in the BBL and get them on board.

Cricket Australia's move comes at a time when every franchise league is looking to tap into the Indian market, which not just provides the prime television audience but also a cricket-frenzy fanbase and sponsors. The SA20 league has all six teams owned by IPL franchises. Four of the eight teams in The Hundred are owned by companies with stakes in the IPL.

This, however, is not the first time CA is looking to lean on to the subcontinental sponsor and fanbase. They have seen the potential of subcontinental audiences both at home and abroad, following the 90293-strong crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the India-Pakistan match during the 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup. Since then, CA have taken conscious steps to include the fans from the subcontinent during the home cricketing season.