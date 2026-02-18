Plans won't change: India batting coach on changing style of play in T20 World Cup

In response, Kotak said, “Playing aggressive cricket is important. But because of a couple of failures, plans won’t change. Plans change according to the situation. It doesn’t matter whether someone has scored runs in the last two innings or not. What the team needs at that time and in those conditions is more important.”

The batting coach cited the example of skipper Suryakumar Yadav taking the innings deep against the USA in Mumbai. “That is playing according to the situation. Whether someone scored or not is not important. What the team requires and how the player executes that is more important,” he said.

Kotak also backed Tilak Varma, who has struggled to get going so far in the tournament, especially after the Pakistan game in Colombo, where he made 25 off 24 balls. “I think we executed what we had planned. Every player has a precise role. We shouldn’t talk too much about it. But Tilak played exactly the way the team wanted. What we had planned till the 10th over after an early wicket, including Surya’s timing, was more or less what we had decided. Sometimes in matches, if one or two boundaries don’t come, people feel differently. We can’t expect boundaries whenever we want. I think he played really well. We were more focused on partnerships,” he said.