Local touch: Man of the hour Ishan's rise

CHENNAI: The return of Ishan Kishan is one of the most read inspiring stories in recent times. Enduring the worst moments in his career, Ishan was forced to go back to domestic cricket to stitch his life piece by piece. Back then, practice and matches kept him in good stead. As times passed, he discarded his maverick lifestyle and concentrated on his cricket. There is maturity in his innings and the new phase is just blossoming.

It was evident on Sunday again. On a R Premadasa wicket in Colombo where run scoring was not easy, India opener played one of the best knocks of his career so far, scoring a 40-ball 77. That proved to be the difference between the two sides as India humbled Pakistan by 61 runs to sail into the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup.

Ahead of that match, the 27-year-old from Jharkhand hammered a 24-ball 61 against Namibia in Delhi apart from a half-century against South Africa in a warm-up match. Not to forget his one century and a half-century against New Zealand in the T20I series preceding the marquee event that brought him into the playing XI. And that has been Kishan's template in the last few months — pile on runs — no matter what the format is.

The comeback started with the domestic season. He scored a hundred in the Ranji Trophy against Tamil Nadu and then took it to another level during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy top-scoring with 517 runs that included two centuries and as many half-centuries helping Jharkhand lift their maiden T20 title. A few days later, he slammed 125 in Jharkhand's first match against Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to celebrate his India call-up in style.

That rampaging run in the domestic circuit is keeping Kishan in good stead in India colours, said Jharkhand head coach Ratan Kumar. "That SMAT title was the game changer. No doubt he played a crucial part in the campaign but as the tournament progressed, he started trusting his teammates and that long run gave him enough matches and opportunities," Ratan told this daily. The former domestic player who played 22 first-class matches said Kishan's innings against Pakistan was played on one of the toughest wickets. "When nobody was able to score at the strike rate of 120, he was scoring beyond 190. It showed how well prepared he was."

Ratan said Ishan was determined to play as many matches as possible ahead of the domestic season. "He was undergoing rehabilitation at the CoE in Bengaluru when I went there as the coach of East Zone for the Duleep Trophy. I met him there as he was announced captain of the team. He was having an ankle injury and he told me that he will join the team once he gets fit. We went to Kalyani, West Bengal from there and played three practice matches of 3-day each. He was part of two matches."